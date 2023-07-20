Lubbock police conducting internal investigation after video circulates online

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - An internal investigation is underway by the Lubbock Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards regarding a video circulating on social media.

In the evening hours of July 19, 2023, the Lubbock Police Department discovered a video circulating on social media, showing a Lubbock Police Officer in the process of making an arrest at a local park. Lubbock Police received a call for reports of a check subject in the 1600 block of 24th Street at 7:33 a.m. July 19th. 48-year-old Mary Ramirez was located in the park in the 2400 block of Avenue Q, reportedly rolling in the grass. Ramirez appeared to be intoxicated.

The video, which shows Ramirez in handcuffs, also shows the officer pulling her by the hands and arms to his patrol vehicle. Ramirez was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center and booked without incident on charges of Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest.

Neither Ramirez nor the officer reported any injuries.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards is currently investigating the video and the circumstances surrounding the arrest to determine if there were any policy violations. The officer was placed on administrative leave Thursday morning.

