Mom asked to leave water park for breastfeeding baby, sparking debate on public nursing

The incident sparked controversy and raised questions about the treatment of breastfeeding mothers in public spaces. (Source: WGXA, Facebook, file video, CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (Gray News) – A breastfeeding mother’s recent trip to a Georgia water park took a bad turn when she was asked to leave while nursing her 11-month-old son.

The incident at Rigby’s Water World in Warner Robins has sparked controversy and raised questions about the treatment of breastfeeding mothers in public spaces.

In a public Facebook post, Tiffany Francis described her previous experiences as a breastfeeding mother, stating that she had never encountered negative comments about nursing her baby in public before.

But when she hopped in the lazy river at Rigby’s with her son and tried to breastfeed him, a lifeguard told her she couldn’t do that.

She said the lifeguard then got a manager, who referred to the “no food or drink within 10 feet of the water” rule.

“The manager came and told me it’s as a courtesy to other people that I can’t feed my son, so I asked it’s just a made up rule, because it’s not posted anywhere? It’s just something that they decided to say was a rule. So then he smartly said ‘well it says no food or drinks in the water.’ I asked so my boobs aren’t allowed in the water?” Francis wrote.

Francis said she saw many other mothers with their babies in the lazy river, with babies asleep on their mothers’ chests.

“My situation looked just like theirs, my breast wasn’t exposed. My son’s face was covering everything. So without looking extra hard you’d think he was just asleep on my chest,” she wrote.

Officials from Rigby’s have commented on Francis’ post, saying they have now altered their rules and policies to account for any future similar situations.

Francis said the incident left her feeling upset and appalled, as she was essentially told she could not feed her child in a way that is legally protected.

“I left crying, because I was told I couldn’t feed my child, which by the way it is against the law to tell a mother they can’t breastfeed their child. But sure let’s worry about offending people by feeding a child,” Francis wrote.

Georgia has laws protecting the right to breastfeed in public.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. WGXA via CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

