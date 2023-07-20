Not as hot Friday, possible storm chances

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Things are expected to stay quiet tonight with overnight temperatures in the lower 70s. It will be mostly clear this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Friday will not be as hot with high temperatures in the mid-90s. It will be partly cloudy in the morning but will become mostly sunny by the afternoon. East winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

Forecast Highs (KCBD)

Friday evening will be mostly clear then will become mostly cloudy around 10 p.m. Storm chances will begin to increase, starting in the northwestern part of the viewing area and then moving southeast. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 60s with east winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Raincast (KCBD)

Saturday will start partly cloudy, then become mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s across the area. Here in Lubbock temperatures are expected to be near 92°. East winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday evening will be mostly clear, then become partly cloudy after midnight. Storm chances will increase Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Southeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Raincast (KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.