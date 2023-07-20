Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Not as hot Friday, possible storm chances

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Things are expected to stay quiet tonight with overnight temperatures in the lower 70s. It will be mostly clear this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Friday will not be as hot with high temperatures in the mid-90s. It will be partly cloudy in the morning but will become mostly sunny by the afternoon. East winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

Forecast Highs
Forecast Highs(KCBD)

Friday evening will be mostly clear then will become mostly cloudy around 10 p.m. Storm chances will begin to increase, starting in the northwestern part of the viewing area and then moving southeast. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 60s with east winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Saturday will start partly cloudy, then become mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s across the area. Here in Lubbock temperatures are expected to be near 92°. East winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday evening will be mostly clear, then become partly cloudy after midnight. Storm chances will increase Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Southeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock police conducting internal investigation after video circulates online
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
33-year-old Yvette Hernandez-Martinez was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon, charged...
Suspected arsonist now in custody after fires near 3000 block of 38th
Structure fire in the 8600 block of CR 6835
Lubbock man loses dog, 3 businesses in fire

Latest News

KCBD Noon Weather Update Live at Critterfest - Thursday, July 20
Highs Today
Slightly cooler 100s today, further cooling on the way
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Thursday, July 20
Daybreak Today Weather - Thursday, July 20