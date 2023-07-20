Pigskin Preview: Hale Center Owls

HALE CENTER, Texas (KCBD) - The Hale Center Owls have a new Head Coach as Marc Puente returns home to take over the football program.

Puente comes in from Plainview where he was the Bulldogs basketball coach.

Prior to that he was the basketball coach at Floydada.

A former Owls quarterback, Puente will look to improve on a 5-6 playoff season from 2022.

Coach Puente talked to Pete Christy on the live KCBD Community Coverage Tour in Hale Center.

