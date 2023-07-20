Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Pigskin Preview: Roosevelt Eagles

By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ACUFF, Texas (KCBD) - The Roosevelt Eagles have a new head coach as defensive coordinator Carter Robinson takes over.

The Eagles are coming off a 4-7 playoff season.

They return 8 starters back on both sides of the ball, but all 11 starters on both sides of the ball have varsity experience.

Coach Robinson says the Eagles will look the same, but he will add a few wrinkles.

There’s excitement out in Acuff!

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock police conducting internal investigation after video circulates online
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
33-year-old Yvette Hernandez-Martinez was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon, charged...
Suspected arsonist now in custody after fires near 3000 block of 38th
Structure fire in the 8600 block of CR 6835
Lubbock man loses dog, 3 businesses in fire

Latest News

Pigskin Preview: Roosevelt Eagles
Pigskin Preview: Roosevelt Eagles
The Hale Center Owls have a new Head Coach as Marc Puente returns home to take over the...
Pigskin Preview: Hale Center Owls
The Hale Center Owls have a new Head Coach as Marc Puente returns home to take over the...
Pigskin Preview: Hale Center Owls
Pigskin Preview: Idalou Wildcats
Pigskin Preview: Idalou Wildcats