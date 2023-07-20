Pigskin Preview: Roosevelt Eagles

ACUFF, Texas (KCBD) - The Roosevelt Eagles have a new head coach as defensive coordinator Carter Robinson takes over.

The Eagles are coming off a 4-7 playoff season.

They return 8 starters back on both sides of the ball, but all 11 starters on both sides of the ball have varsity experience.

Coach Robinson says the Eagles will look the same, but he will add a few wrinkles.

There’s excitement out in Acuff!

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.