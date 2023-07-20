Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Pop star Shakira to face second tax probe from Spain

Shakira is facing more trouble from Spain’s tax office after a court agreed to open an...
Shakira is facing more trouble from Spain’s tax office after a court agreed to open an investigation into a second case of alleged tax fraud by the Colombian singer.(Source: 60 Minutes/YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Pop star Shakira is facing more trouble from Spain’s tax office after a court near Barcelona said Thursday that it had agreed to open an investigation into a second case of alleged tax fraud by the Colombian singer.

Shakira is already set to face trial at a date to be determined for allegedly failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($13.9 million) in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014. The entertainer has denied any wrongdoing.

Now, a Spanish judge has agreed with state prosecutors to probe two possible cases of tax fraud by Shakira from 2018. The court said it had no information on how much money was in question.

Both cases are being handled by a court in the town of Esplugues de Llobregat, near Barcelona.

The first case that is set to go to trial hinges on where Shakira lived during 2012-14. Prosecutors in Barcelona have alleged the Grammy winner spent more than half of that period in Spain and should have paid taxes in the country, even though her official residence was in the Bahamas.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, has been linked to Spain since she started dating the now-retired soccer player Gerard Pique. The couple, who have two children, lived together in Barcelona until last year, when they ended their 11-year relationship.

Spain has cracked down on soccer stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo over the past decade for not paying their full due in taxes. They were found guilty of evasion but both avoided prison time thanks to a provision that allows a judge to waive sentences under two years in length for first-time offenders.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
The Lubbock Fire Rescue Fire Marshals Office was called to an area near the 3000 Block of 38th...
Suspected arsonist now in custody after fires near 3000 block of 38th
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Structure fire in the 8600 block of CR 6835
Lubbock man loses dog, 3 businesses in fire
Mission Hale Center helps those in need
Volunteers helping neighbors in need at Mission Hale Center

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows James Barber. A...
Alabama to carry out first lethal injection after review of execution procedures
FILE - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at an event where he announced his run for president on...
RFK Jr. will testify at House hearing over online censorship
IRS officials have estimated individual taxpayers pay an average of $140 preparing their tax...
IRS steps toward a new free-file tax return system have both supporters and critics mobilizing
FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Chair Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a...
Senate Judiciary panel will consider ethics rules for Supreme Court
Neighbors react after search warrant served in Tupac Shakur's killing investigation