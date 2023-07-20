Slightly Cooler 100s Today, Further Cooling on the Way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Highs today, while still in the triple digits for many of us, are slightly cooler.

Highs Today (KCBD)

Lubbock is expecting a high around 100, with the warmer temps to the east of the caprock. Temperatures are expected to continue to slowly decline over the next few days, dropping to the mid-to-upper 90s by Friday, and low 90s for Saturday before climbing again; upper 90s Sunday and the return of triple digits starting Monday.

Temp and Precip for 7 Days (KCBD)

Some rain and thunderstorm chances Friday night, with potential thunderstorms sweeping our northern counties and digging southward, leaving leftover scattered rain showers through Saturday morning. More showers are possible Saturday afternoon and evening, extending overnight into Sunday morning, with more possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.