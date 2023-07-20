Thursday morning top stories: Arrest made in Central Lubbock fires

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Arrest made in Central Lubbock fires

A woman is facing charges in connection with a series of fire in Central Lubbock

Lubbock Fire Marshals say 33-year-old Yvette Hernandez-Martinez set several fences and dumpsters on fire

Lamesa police officer arrested

21-year-old Joel Maldonado, Jr. is accused of possessing child pornography

Homeland Security is assisting with the investigation

Community Coverage Tour to make fourth stop at Buffalo Springs Lake

KCBD will be live broadcasting from the Meadow this evening on the west end of the lake near the campgrounds

You can enjoy food, fun and a chance to win today’s Bolton Fuel and Storage Summer Trip Extravaganza

