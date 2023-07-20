Thursday morning top stories: Arrest made in Central Lubbock fires
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Arrest made in Central Lubbock fires
- A woman is facing charges in connection with a series of fire in Central Lubbock
- Lubbock Fire Marshals say 33-year-old Yvette Hernandez-Martinez set several fences and dumpsters on fire
- Full story here: Suspected arsonist now in custody after fires near 3000 block of 38th
Lamesa police officer arrested
- 21-year-old Joel Maldonado, Jr. is accused of possessing child pornography
- Homeland Security is assisting with the investigation
- Read more here: Lamesa communications officer accused of possessing child pornography
Community Coverage Tour to make fourth stop at Buffalo Springs Lake
- KCBD will be live broadcasting from the Meadow this evening on the west end of the lake near the campgrounds
- You can enjoy food, fun and a chance to win today’s Bolton Fuel and Storage Summer Trip Extravaganza
- Find tour schedule and town stories here
