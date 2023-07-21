1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured in Central Lubbock late Thursday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a home near 45th Street and I-27. The victim was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

