Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting overnight

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured in Central Lubbock...
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured in Central Lubbock late Thursday night.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured in Central Lubbock late Thursday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a home near 45th Street and I-27. The victim was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police conducting internal investigation after video circulates online
Lubbock police conducting internal investigation after video circulates online
Lovington Police Department
Lovington police, FBI make arrest in 37-year-old cold case
Amy Gilly, 46
Former Hale Center teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student sentenced to 27 months
Lubbock Police Traffic Alert
Emergency crews responding to crash near 50th and I-27
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Friday morning top stories: Police investigating Central Lubbock shooting
Historic V8 Ranch in Lubbock County
V8 Ranch tells Lubbock County ranching history, remains longtime home of Cattle Baron’s Ball
Ariana Sanchez
Family mourning teen who died during childbirth
Buffalo Springs Community Garden now growing