1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting overnight
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured in Central Lubbock late Thursday night.
Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a home near 45th Street and I-27. The victim was taken to the hospital for their injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
