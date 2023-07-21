Community Coverage Tour
2 arrested in connection with deadly East Lubbock shooting

Antoine Manahan, 36
Antoine Manahan, 36(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Antoine Manahan was taken into custody last night in Arlington, Texas. Investigators with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, Lubbock TAG office, Wichita Falls Police Department and the Grand Prairie Police Department all assisted in the apprehension of Manahan. Additionally, 22-year old Avery White was also taken into custody and is now charged with Murder in connection to the death of Chad Reed.

