2 arrested in connection with deadly East Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Antoine Manahan was taken into custody last night in Arlington, Texas. Investigators with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, Lubbock TAG office, Wichita Falls Police Department and the Grand Prairie Police Department all assisted in the apprehension of Manahan. Additionally, 22-year old Avery White was also taken into custody and is now charged with Murder in connection to the death of Chad Reed.

