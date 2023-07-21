KCBD Investigates: 20 people in custody after large drug, gun bust in south Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas - A multi-agency drug enforcement operation in Lubbock has ended with 20 arrests, but law enforcement said the search is on for seven fugitives.

The KCBD Investigates Team watched as law enforcement raided a South Lubbock home near 87th and Quaker on Wednesday, August 19.

At least two people were arrested at that location.

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District said the 20 defendants are charged in 14 separate indictments with a total of 37 counts.

Those charges include the distribution of fentanyl, the distribution of methamphetamine, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Those apprehended include:

Erik Hans Grosstueck: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Brian Jacob Miller: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Alexander Erik Pierce: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl

Matthew Ryan Chandler: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Loddy Max Montoya: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Trey Matthew Parrish: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl

Kevontae Jalil Hawthorne: felon in possession of a firearm (one rifle)

Daniel Anthony Moreno: felon in possession of a firearm (one semi-automatic handgun)

Glen Donnell Nall, Jr.: possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime (one pistol)

Ethan Tyler Nieto: felon in possession of a firearm (one pistol)

Martin Rosalez III, aka Wedo: felon in possession of a firearm (one semi-automatic handgun)

Roberto Salinas, Jr.: felon in possession of a firearm (one semi-automatic handgun)

Tevin Terelle Carrington: felon in possession of a firearm (one pistol)

Steven Paul Echols: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Rachel Michelle Melendez: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime (one pistol)

Nicolas Blake Pereida: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime (one 9mm pistol), distribution of fentanyl

Brent Reed Angelle: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime (two pistols and one shotgun), possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Alexus Michelle Grubelnik: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl

Beatrice Eunice Gutierrez: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Ronny Paul Spuriel: distribution of methamphetamine

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said officers are continuing to search for seven people connected to this scheme.

A number of the defendants charged in the scheme are tied to Lubbock’s Project Safe Neighborhood zone, a high-crime hotspot where federal, state, and local law enforcement leaders collaborate to reduce violence and increase community safety. Many have extensive criminal histories, including child sexual assault, aggravated assault, burglary, fraud, manufacture and delivery of controlled substances, and unlawful carrying of firearms.

An indictment is merely an allegation of wrongdoing, not evidence. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

If convicted, some face up to life in federal prison.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives’ Dallas Field Division – Lubbock Resident Agency, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Dallas Field Division – Lubbock Resident Agency, the United States Marshal Service, the Caprock HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) Task Force, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Lubbock Police Department, the Lubbock County Sherriff’s Office, and the Texas Anti-Gang Task Force conducted the investigation and arrest operation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Long is prosecuting the drug conspiracy; AUSAs Jeff Haag, Ann Howey, Callie Woolam, and Matt McLeod are prosecuting the gun cases with the assistance of AUSA Ryan Redd, the Lubbock Branch Office’s Project Safe Neighborhood Coordinator.

