Community Coverage: Hobbs boasts rich history and bright future

HOBBS, News Mexico (KCBD) - KCBD is heading over state lines for the first time in the 2023 Live Community Coverage Tour. Known as the “black gold-rush city” after the discovery of oil in the area, Hobbs, New Mexico, is our last stop.

We will be broadcasting from the Rockwind Golf Course.

History of Hobbs

James Isaac Hobbs founded the city in 1907. It become an overnight boom town when the Midwest Refining Company struck oil in 1928. To this day, Lea County, where Hobbs is settled, is known as the Energy Plex. The city is about 111 miles southwest of Lubbock and has a population of more than 54,000 people. Now, alternative forms of energy are also present in Hobbs, including wind and solar.

“With the new technology that has been developed in the last 15 years, the Permian Basin has been rejuvenated and I consider the petroleum industry to have very bright prospects here in Lea and Eddy Counties for the foreseeable future,” State Representative Larry Scott said.

More history can be found at the Western Heritage Museum and the Lea County Cowboy Hall of Fame on the New Mexico Junior College campus. The Cowboy Hall of Fame was started in 1978; it houses a variety of items focusing on the ranching, petroleum and military heritage of the Lea County area.

Hobbs has military ties dating back to World War II with the Hobbs Army Air Field. Built in 1942, it was used primarily to train pilots to fly the B-17 Bomber plane.

When it closed in 2003, it became the Hobbs Industrial Airpark and is used for glider operations.

Hobbs Municipal Schools

The Hobbs Municipal Schools house more than 10,000 students on 20 campuses. Hobbs High School is the largest high school in the state of New Mexico, educating nearly 3,000 students.

According to Superintendent Gene Strickland, as the energy industry continues to grow, the school district wants to properly train the future workforce of Hobbs.

Hobbs Municipal Schools opened a new addition to its campus within the past few years: CTECH. The $45 million facility focuses on six career pathways: energy, manufacturing, transportation, culinary hospitality, information technology and construction.

“By far the coolest environment that I’ve worked in. When kids walk into their classes, they like it. They’re engaged, they’re picking up power tools, they’re logging in and doing what they want to do. You don’t have to tell them it’s relevant because they know that it’s relevant,” Zeke Kaney, the Director of Career Tech Education, said.

This coming school year, the school officials expect about 1,200 students to walk through the doors ready to learn.

University of the Southwest

Hobbs is also home to the University of the Southwest. Clarence Evans first founded the institution in the 1950s as Hobbs Baptist College. In 1962, the college was renamed the College of the Southwest and moved to its current location off of the Lovington Highway. It is now an independent and nondenominational four-year liberal arts college.

In 2008, the name was changed once again to the University of the Southwest.

It just named its 12th President: Dr. Ryan Tipton. He has been the interim president since last July and was officially named last month. A formal inauguration is expected to be hosted in the fall.

Hobbs Veterans Park

The Hobbs Veterans Memorial Park was dedicated on Memorial Day last year. It is located off the Lovington Highway, sitting on the former site of the Hobbs Army Airfield. The park features different aircraft, flags of various military branches and stones representing relevant conflicts. Funded by Lea County and the City of Hobbs, the park’s construction costed around $1.8 million.

The City of Hobbs Veterans Advisory Board oversees the maintenance of the park, including the carving of names on the stone slabs at the memorial.

Hobbs CORE

The city is also the home of CORE, the Center of Recreational Excellence. The $63 million facility opened in 2018 and was born from a partnership between the Maddox Foundation and the City of Hobbs, with support from the area schools and the county.

“It’s a huge part of the community, a staple in the community, and it encourages people to live healthy lifestyles both physically and mentally. It’s a great, safe place for people to come and recreate with their families.”

Entry into the facility is between $4 and $10. The facility has various courts, fields and a three-story playground. It also has exercise areas and pools.

Zia Park

The Zia Park Casino, Hotel and Race Track opened 18 years ago and is a staple in the Hobbs community. It has gaming and live and simulcast horse racing, award-winning restaurants and a hotel with 154 rooms.

The facility employs about 185 people and is a prime location for visitors to Hobbs.

Zia Park also invests back into the Hobbs community through charitable projects, jobs and other events.

“We’re only four miles from the West Texas border. In fact, people call us West Texas, to be honest. It’s so close that it’s almost like family. We’ve been here for almost 20 years and maintained very close partnerships and have resulted in countless entertainment experiences and job opportunities and significant financial support for our community.”

Covenant Hobbs

A relatively new facility, Covenant Hobbs has been helping keep the community healthy since last September. The health expansion into Hobbs costed about $119 million to construct.

It’s beds are for emergency, intensive care, medical, surgical, orthopedics and labor and delivery. It was recently recognized as a three-star hospital from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services based on the quality of care.

“We provide that quality of care and the care that the community of Hobbs and Lea County deserves close to home. It’s really important for patients to not travel long distances, not only for safety reasons, but from a family standpoint. The minute you have to travel to Lubbock for care, your family doesn’t always get to travel with you, and you leave that support system behind,” Rachel Slade with Covenant Health stated.

The facility is looking to include MRI services, among other additions, soon.

