DEVELOPING: Law enforcement responding to ‘isolated police incident’ in Levelland

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to a standoff situation in Levelland.

The Levelland Police Department, Hockley County Sheriff’s Office, DPS, FBI, ATF and DEA are all assisting in the 600 block of Austin Street.

According to Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia, several federal warrants were served early Friday morning and one suspect barricaded themselves.

Three people are in custody so far. Chief Garcia says there are no injuries and that the FBI will release a statement on the incident.

KLTV Radio was live in Levelland reporting on the situation.

Levelland and Hockley County Emergency Management has alerted the public to avoid the area between Ave. D and Ave. E.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.