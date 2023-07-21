Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

DEVELOPING: Law enforcement responding to ‘isolated police incident’ in Levelland

Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to an isolated police incident in Levelland.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to an isolated police incident in Levelland.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to a standoff situation in Levelland.

The Levelland Police Department, Hockley County Sheriff’s Office, DPS, FBI, ATF and DEA are all assisting in the 600 block of Austin Street.

According to Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia, several federal warrants were served early Friday morning and one suspect barricaded themselves.

Three people are in custody so far. Chief Garcia says there are no injuries and that the FBI will release a statement on the incident.

KLTV Radio was live in Levelland reporting on the situation.

Levelland and Hockley County Emergency Management has alerted the public to avoid the area between Ave. D and Ave. E.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police conducting internal investigation after video circulates online
Lubbock police conducting internal investigation after video circulates online
Lovington Police Department
Lovington police, FBI make arrest in 37-year-old cold case
Amy Gilly, 46
Former Hale Center teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student sentenced to 27 months
Lubbock Police Traffic Alert
Emergency crews responding to crash near 50th and I-27
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured in Central Lubbock...
1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting overnight
On Daybreak Today
Friday morning top stories: Police investigating Central Lubbock shooting
Historic V8 Ranch in Lubbock County
V8 Ranch tells Lubbock County ranching history, remains longtime home of Cattle Baron’s Ball
Ariana Sanchez
Family mourning teen who died during childbirth