Dog Days of Summer to benefit Animal Rescue of Crosby County

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Come support the Animal Rescue of Crosby County Saturday, July 22!

Dog Days of Summer, hosted by Stuffology and the Crosbyton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture, will be held at 102 E. Aspen with a percentage of sales raised to support the local animal rescue.

Shopping starts at 10 a.m. and food will be served starting at 11 a.m. until it’s sold out.

