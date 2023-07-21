Community Coverage Tour
Dog Days of Summer to benefit Animal Rescue of Crosby County

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Come support the Animal Rescue of Crosby County Saturday, July 22!

Dog Days of Summer, hosted by Stuffology and the Crosbyton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture, will be held at 102 E. Aspen with a percentage of sales raised to support the local animal rescue.

Shopping starts at 10 a.m. and food will be served starting at 11 a.m. until it’s sold out.

Come support the Animal Rescue of Crosby County Saturday, July 22!(Crosbyton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture)

