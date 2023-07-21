Family mourning teen who died during childbirth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is leaning on each other after a teenaged mother died while giving birth.

Her family says she was excited about the chance to be a mom.

“She was just such a sweet girl,” Alex Sanchez, the father of 19-year-old Ariana Sanchez said. “Everybody wanted to be around her all the time.”

The Sanchez family is mourning her death while celebrating the birth of her baby. Ariana Sanchez died due to complications while giving birth to her daughter.

The child, who’s named after her mother, was born healthy, weighing just over 10 pounds.

The baby’s father, Ezekiel Esparza, says he still remembers the day he and Ariana found out they were going to be parents.

“She was telling me, like, ‘the line’s not going away babe, the line’s not going away,’” Esparza said. “So, I was like, I guess we’re going to have to do it then. I was happy, you know, because she’s the love of my life, like if I had to do it with anybody it would have been her.”

The excitement of a new baby quickly spread to Ariana’s mother and father after she broke the news that they would soon be grandparents.

“I was so happy we were just so blessed,” Alex Sanchez said. “Like we couldn’t wait for her to get here, just a very exciting moment.”

There was no way the family could have predicted that Ariana wouldn’t make it home after giving birth.

“To have this moment taken away from us,” Sanchez said. “Her taken away from us, not here to get the chance to hold her baby, and it’s just so hard.”

The weight of that loss is lightened at times by the life Ariana left behind.

“We’re so happy and so sad at the same time,” Sanchez said. “We have to be happy for my baby. I’m glad she left us her. We have a piece of my baby here still, her heart.”

A heart filled with love for the family who raised her and the friends who comforted her. A heart Esparza says his daughter will have as well.

Esparza and Ariana were together for more than three years, and during that time he says Ariana changed his life.

“She was the best thing that happened to me,” Esparza said. “I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in right now if it wasn’t for Ariana. She made me the man who I am today. She was going to be a great mom. She was going to be a beautiful mom.”

The Sanchez family has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral expenses.

