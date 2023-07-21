Friday morning top stories: Police investigating Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Science Spectrum hosts Cristterfest for its 25th year

The festival includes all sorts of different animals and critter inside and outside of the building off the South Loop between Indianan and University

Stop by from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday

More information at sciencespectrum.org

Police investigating Central Lubbock shooting

Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a home near 45th and I-27

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries

Lubbock police reviewing woman’s arrest

The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a woman’s arrest Wednesday at Mose Hood Park near 24th and Ave. Q

Cell phone video shoes an officer dragging the woman by her arms to his patrol car

Former Hale Center teacher sentenced to 27 months

Amy Gilly plead guilty in March to sending inappropriate texts to a minor

She must also register as a sex offender

