Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Friday morning top stories: Police investigating Central Lubbock shooting

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Science Spectrum hosts Cristterfest for its 25th year

  • The festival includes all sorts of different animals and critter inside and outside of the building off the South Loop between Indianan and University
  • Stop by from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday
  • More information at sciencespectrum.org

Police investigating Central Lubbock shooting

Lubbock police reviewing woman’s arrest

Former Hale Center teacher sentenced to 27 months

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police conducting internal investigation after video circulates online
Lubbock police conducting internal investigation after video circulates online
Lovington Police Department
Lovington police, FBI make arrest in 37-year-old cold case
Amy Gilly, 46
Former Hale Center teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student sentenced to 27 months
Lubbock Police Traffic Alert
Emergency crews responding to crash near 50th and I-27
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured in Central Lubbock...
1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting overnight
Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to an isolated police incident in Levelland.
DEVELOPING: Law enforcement responding to ‘isolated police incident’ in Levelland
Historic V8 Ranch in Lubbock County
V8 Ranch tells Lubbock County ranching history, remains longtime home of Cattle Baron’s Ball
Ariana Sanchez
Family mourning teen who died during childbirth