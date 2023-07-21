Community Coverage Tour
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet July

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet July, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a two-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about eight months.

July is a little shy at first, but he warms up quickly. Once you are his best friend he will stick by your side! He does very well on a leash and he knows how to sit. July is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet PJ.

