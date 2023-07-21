Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Life lessons from Sylvia Hill after 94 years

By Karin McCay
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO SPRINGS LAKE, Texas (KCBD) - If you go to Sylvia Hill’s house in Buffalo Springs Lake, she’ll probably meet you halfway down the stairs. She says, “I love to exercise. It’s part of being alive.”

Looking back at her 94 years, she says she sees her life as a series of adventures from raising a family to learning how to fly a plane. She says, “On my solo flight that you have to take the first one. I was so happy when I landed safely and got out of that plane. I just fell on my knees and praised the Lord!” She says eventually, she and her husband flew all over the country.

As a widow for the past 20 years, she has settled at Buffalo Springs Lake to enjoy a beautiful view from her deck. But that doesn’t mean she just sits in a rocker.

In 2019, she was recognized by President Trump for her continued volunteer service in working with the prison ministry. A friend, Cindy Reed, says, “Anytime we have a need, she’s our prayer warrior.”

Another friend, Robyn Rogers, agrees, “She’s been a mentor for us for so many years. She’s made us all better for knowing her.”

There are a lot of stairs up to Sylvia’s deck before she even reaches the door to get into her house. And she finds many reasons to come down all those stairs every day… to get the mail … take out the trash… or visit a friend. In all, she says she goes up and down the front stairs to her house 8 or 10 times a day, not to mention the back stairs that take her to her garden.

And there’s more.

Sylvia says, “Inside. We have the circular stairs.”

She’s talking about the spiral staircase inside her house. She uses that a lot because her daughter lives on that lower level.

And there’s more.

You have to see it to believe what this 94 year old does every day because she thinks climbing stairs is not enough to exercise her heart.

And exercise is only part of her secret to a long, healthy life.

I’m so glad I met Sylvia Hill in our coverage of Buffalo Springs Lake.

She has a lot to say… and all of it is worth remembering.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock police conducting internal investigation after video circulates online
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Lovington Police Department
Lovington police, FBI make arrest in 37-year-old cold case
33-year-old Yvette Hernandez-Martinez was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon, charged...
Suspected arsonist now in custody after fires near 3000 block of 38th

Latest News

KCBD News at 6 - Community Coverage Tour- Buffalo Springs
Life Lessons from Sylvia Hill After 94 Years
Silvia Hill's legacy of service at Buffalo Springs Lake
Buffalo Meals feeding community at Buffalo Springs Lake
KCBD News at 5 - Community Coverage Tour- Buffalo Springs Lake