Slight chance for showers, storms tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is a slight chance of showers and storms in the forecast tonight and tomorrow. For tonight’s chance, things look most promising for the northwestern part of the viewing area.

Raincast (KCBD)

We will have partly cloudy skies this evening, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Northeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Saturday morning will start mostly cloudy, as some overnight showers may linger. Then in the afternoon things will become mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. East winds will be light, around 5 to 10 mph.

Highs (KCBD)

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy and there will be another chance of isolated showers and storms. The best opportunity for this activity will be along the Texas and New Mexico bored line in the evening. After midnight another round of storms may develop in the northern part of the viewing area and move south.

Raincast (KCBD)

Overnight temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 60s again. Southeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will be sunny with high temperatures warming back into the upper 90s. Southeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph in the morning, then will become south in the afternoon.

Sunday evening will be mostly clear, with overnight temperatures in the lower 70s. Southeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

