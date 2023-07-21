V8 Ranch tells Lubbock County ranching history, remains longtime home of Cattle Baron’s Ball

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - On the west side of Buffalo Springs Lake is the historic V8 Ranch. In between the two entities is FM 835 and a Texas Historical Marker that shares the story of how the V8 Ranch came to be. Abby Quinn’s family history with the ranch begins in 1939.

“My grandparents were able to purchase the V8 Ranch,” Quinn said. “They did it with money from the Lubbock car dealership, they owned the Ford dealership. That was the year that the Model T Ford sold more than it ever had before. Within a year’s time, they were able to make back all the money, pay off the bank note, and in honor of that, they named this the V8 Ranch.”

Some of Lubbock County’s oldest ranching structures still sit on the V8 Ranch, according to that historical marker. Quinn said it’s still an active ranch.

“It’s tucked down in a canyon,” Quinn said. “It is hidden from the road and until you get here, it’s difficult to appreciate the beauty of the surroundings.”

The North Fork Double Mountain Fork of the Brazos River runs through the ranch and into Buffalo Springs Lake. Quinn said it only adds to the beauty of the thousands of acres.

“We have deer here, there are wild turkeys, armadillos, raccoons, all of the other things you would find out in nature,” Quinn said. “It is a very unusual place. It is definitely a gem here in Lubbock County.”

For more than 30 years the Cattle Baron’s Ball has sought that beauty, particularly the shade trees for its annual event fundraising for the American Cancer Society.

“It kind of came about where we had no other options to host such a large ball with entertainment and food and the people that came out,” Senior Development Manager Briana Vela said. “Our chairpersons at the time, the Praythers, reached out to the V8 Ranch owners and asked if we could host our event here. They were very gracious and partnered up with us and it’s become a really great partnership here in the community.”

The night of live music, food and fun raises money for cancer research, patient programs and Lubbock’s Hope Lodge. It will take place Saturday, July 29, with the headliner 49 Winchester.

“We think that coming out here is kind of a nice, restful, relaxing and fun part of people’s summer where they can give back to a good cause,” Vela said.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the Cattle Baron’s Ball, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.