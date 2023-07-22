Community Coverage Tour
Air Raiders fall to The Enchantment 84-67 in 2nd round of TBT

The Air Raiders hosted The Enchantment for the second round of The Basketball Tournament on...
The Air Raiders hosted The Enchantment for the second round of The Basketball Tournament on Friday night.(KCBD Video)
By Berkeley Adams
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Air Raiders hosted The Enchantment for the second round of The Basketball Tournament on Friday night.

The Enchantment got off to a 16-0 run in the 1st before Roberson sank the 3 to put the Air Raiders on the board.

Enchantment’s Scott Bamford scored 16 points and 5 rebounds in the 1st quarter.

The Air Raiders shot 1/9 from the 3-point range in the end of the 1st

The comeback in the second half put the Red Raiders on their feet, but The Enchantment did not let them take the lead.

Air Raiders:

Matt Mooney: 29 minutes | 14 pts | 5 rebs | 8 ast

Kyler Edwards: 24 minutes | 10 pts | 3 rebs

Davide Moretti: 19 minutes | 13 pts

Jordan Tolbert | 19 minutes | 7 pts | 5 rebs

Toddrick Gotcher: 13 minutes | 5 pts | 1 reb

The Enchantment:

Scott Bamforth: | 30 minutes | 24 pts | 8 rebs | 4 ast

Troy Simons: 29 minutes | 15 pts | 2 rebs | 3 asts

Evan Gilyard II: 28 minutes | 15 pts | 7 rebs | 3 asts

Johnny Mccants: 24 minutes | 11 pts | 5 rebs | 1 ast

Christian Cunningham: 18 minutes: 5 pts | 11 rebs | 2 asts

The Enchantment went on to beat the Air Raiders 84-67 and will advance to the third round of The Basketball Tournament Sunday at 12 p.m. CT against Bleed Green at the United Supermarkets Arena.

