Civil rights complaint accuses City of Lubbock of discriminatory zoning

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A civil rights complaint is now on file against the City of Lubbock, citing discriminatory zoning practices.

Legal Aid of Northwest Texas filed the complaint on behalf of residents in north and east Lubbock who say the city’s industrial zoning laws disproportionately affect Hispanic and Black neighborhoods.

Legal Aid says the heavy industries built up in those areas stunt commercial development, lower property values, and lower the overall quality of life.

The complaint also accuses the city of perpetuating that problem with its latest Unified Development Code and its Lubbock 2040 plan for future growth.

The complaint was filed with the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Department of the Treasury and the DOJ.

