Isaiah’s Soup Kitchen nourishes spiritually, physically hungry in Hobbs

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Renee Madron used her own kitchen to feed the hungry back in 1992. She started Isaiah’s Soup Kitchen with a foundation in scripture, Isaiah 58:5-10, and a desire to serve those who need a meal, clothing or other support to live a better life.

“Feed their bodies, their minds, their souls, that’s how she started it and that’s the way we’re going to keep it going,” Executive Director Tabitha Franklin said.

Franklin took over the organization in late 2022. Now, in the remodeled church at 304 W Harden Blvd, the kitchen named in honor of Madron serves breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday.

“I have the best crew I could ever ask for that stands behind me and helps me every day,” Franklin said. “To see their faces light up when they come in the door to have a warm meal or even just a sandwich, it makes them happy and then that makes my day.”

Franklin said they serve more than 100 plates of breakfast and lunch each day.

“We do have those stragglers that come in after we’ve already shut everything down and cleaned everything up and we still give them food,” Franklin said. “If we don’t have anything left, we will find something in the icebox to give them to eat.”

She said sometimes those who come in the door to the kitchen need more than food. They are also willing to offer spiritual guidance.

“A lot of them just want to hug and that hug feeds them,” Franklin said.

