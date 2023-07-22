KCBD Investigates: Mother wants apology from LPD after seeing video of daughter’s arrest

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Detention Center is not where most parents would want to find their children.

But Benita Tanguma Franco said learning of her daughter’s arrest brought her a sense of peace.

“She is off the streets,” Franco said.

Franco said her daughter, 48-year-old Maryann Ramirez, struggles with a mental health illness and addiction.

“We never know where my daughter is. When I come into Lubbock, we usually go around 34th and the Interstate because I have seen her there before,” Franco said. “I always stop to see what she is up to.”

“I have asked for interventions and I have called places but they said I can’t do anything because she’s an adult,” Franco said.

Franco said she cannot help but worry.

“Anytime I hear about a woman found in a ditch, that is the first thing that comes to mind,” Franco said.

Franco said she is glad to know where her daughter is, but the video of her arrest brought her to tears.

“When I saw that, and I saw my daughter being dragged and her screaming, that upset me so much. I am her mom. I don’t care if she is an alcoholic. I don’t care if she is a drug addict. I am her mother,” Franco said.

A bystander asked KCBD not to share his name, but he gave us permission to share the video he recorded of Ramirez’s arrest on Wednesday morning.

According to the police report, a call came in before 6:30 a.m. about a woman acting suspiciously near Hood Park.

The officer reported when he arrived, Ramirez appeared intoxicated and was not wearing much clothing.

The officer said he believed Ramirez was a danger to herself, so he placed her under arrest.

The officer reported Ramirez resisted, kicked, and refused to walk to his patrol vehicle.

In the video, the officer can be seen dragging Ramirez to the car.

“Is that what they teach at the police academy?” Franco asked. “I would not have let that policeman drag her. She is not a dog; she is a human being with problems.”

Franco said she wishes the officer would have called someone who specialized in mental health and addiction.

She also wishes a female officer would have been present.

“He pulled her pants off by dragging her. That is embarrassing. That cop should have called a woman,” Franco said.

The officer is on administrative leave as the department’s office of professional standards investigates whether he violated policy.

Ramirez remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center charged with resisting arrest and public intoxication.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.