HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Hobbs Eagles soared to a 9-2 season a year ago.

Three offensive and four defensive starters return for the fifth season under Head Coach Ken Stevens.

With size up front on both sides of the ball and some solid team speed, the Eagles will look to soar and score.

They open up the season at Clovis on Aug. 18.

