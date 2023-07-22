Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Pigskin Preview: Whitharral Panthers

By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITHARRAL, Texas (KCBD) - The Whitharral Panthers went 12-2 and made the 1A Division II State Semifinals in their first year under Head Coach Jeremy Holt.

The Panthers lose some key playmakers, but they are still Preseason ranked #4 on the State by Dave Campbell Texas Football.

They embrace that lofty honor.

A strong non-district schedule will prepare the Panthers for their important District matchups.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20 people are behind bars and seven people are on the run after a multi-agency drug, gun bust...
KCBD Investigates: 20 people in custody after large drug, gun bust in south Lubbock
Ariana Sanchez
Family mourning teen who died during childbirth
Antoine Manahan, 36
2 arrested in connection with deadly East Lubbock shooting
Levelland police incident
DEVELOPING: Law enforcement responding to ‘isolated police incident’ in Levelland
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured in Central Lubbock...
1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting overnight

Latest News

Head Coach Richard Jackson
Pigskin Preview: Cotton Center Elks
Head Coach Jeremy Holt
Pigskin Preview: Whitharral Panthers
Head Coach Richard Jackson
Pigskin Preview: Cotton Center Elks
Head Coach Ken Stevens
Pigskin Preview: Hobbs Eagles