Pigskin Preview: Whitharral Panthers

WHITHARRAL, Texas (KCBD) - The Whitharral Panthers went 12-2 and made the 1A Division II State Semifinals in their first year under Head Coach Jeremy Holt.

The Panthers lose some key playmakers, but they are still Preseason ranked #4 on the State by Dave Campbell Texas Football.

They embrace that lofty honor.

A strong non-district schedule will prepare the Panthers for their important District matchups.

