Pigskin Preview: Whitharral Panthers
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WHITHARRAL, Texas (KCBD) - The Whitharral Panthers went 12-2 and made the 1A Division II State Semifinals in their first year under Head Coach Jeremy Holt.
The Panthers lose some key playmakers, but they are still Preseason ranked #4 on the State by Dave Campbell Texas Football.
They embrace that lofty honor.
A strong non-district schedule will prepare the Panthers for their important District matchups.
