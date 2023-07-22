Project 40:31 granting wishes across New Mexico

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A big part of the Hobbs community life revolves around gold. A local non-profit Project 40:31 uses an annual golf tournament to change lives across New Mexico.

Justin Roberts, President of Project 40:31 says, “Our goal is to make sure that any child with a critical illness in southeast New Mexico gets their wish granted and they know their community stands with them during their fight.”

Project 40:31 is a non-profit that’s name is based on the scripture Isaiah 40:31. The organization started ten years ago as a way for the Hobbs community to help those who need it most.

Lee Roberson, a board member of Project 40:31 says, “People that are in need of hope and care, people that are trapped in despair the great need in our community in New Mexico.”

Roberts says although Project 40:31 started out as an avenue to raise funds for Make-A-Wish kids the giving spirit within the community exceeded all of his expectations.

“The true winners are the community of Hobbs, Lea County, and Eddy County coming together because without them we can’t raise this kind of money,” said Roberts.

Project 40:31 has raised more than 2.8 million dollars, 1.5 of that has gone directly to Make-A-Wish New Mexico. Still leaving plenty of money left over to help local organizations as well.

“Like Habitat for Humanity, Lea County Eddy County, Palmer drug abuse program. Hobbs Boys and Girls Club and one of my favorite organizations University of the Southwest,” Roberson said.

All of that money comes from the annual charity auction and golf tournament. Roberts says those donations have allowed Project 40:31 to change thousands of lives over the last ten years.

“We were honored by Make A Wish New Mexico as being the largest single check written to Make A Wish New Mexico in history,” said Roberts.

Project 40:31 is holding its next charity golf tournament on September 8th and 9th at the Hobbs Country Club. To register or donate you can find more information here.

