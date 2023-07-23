Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

1 injured in motorcycle accident in 9400 block of PR 2450

(KCBD Video)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says one person has been injured in a motorcycle accident in the 9400 block of Private Road 2450.

LCSO tells us the driver lost control of the vehicle. The call came in around 7 p.m. A 54-year-old male was taken to the hospital by EMS. The extent of his injuries is not known as of Saturday night. The female passenger was not injured.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20 people are behind bars and seven people are on the run after a multi-agency drug, gun bust...
KCBD Investigates: 20 people in custody after large drug, gun bust in south Lubbock
Ariana Sanchez
Family mourning teen who died during childbirth
Antoine Manahan, 36
2 arrested in connection with deadly East Lubbock shooting
A mother wants an apology from LPD after watching video of daughter's arrest
KCBD Investigates: Mother wants apology from LPD after seeing video of daughter’s arrest
Levelland police incident
DEVELOPING: Law enforcement responding to ‘isolated police incident’ in Levelland

Latest News

One woman was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries after she was hit by a truck in the...
1 injured, struck by vehicle in parking lot of Christian bookstore
One person has been taken to UMC with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash at 58th and...
Rider seriously injured in motorcycle crash at 58th & Flint
A handful of local governments have issued boil water advisories this Christmas weekend as...
Boil water notice issued for Cotton Center
Christmas in July Sip & Shop Event at Lubbock YWCA