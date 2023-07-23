1 injured in motorcycle accident in 9400 block of PR 2450

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says one person has been injured in a motorcycle accident in the 9400 block of Private Road 2450.

LCSO tells us the driver lost control of the vehicle. The call came in around 7 p.m. A 54-year-old male was taken to the hospital by EMS. The extent of his injuries is not known as of Saturday night. The female passenger was not injured.

