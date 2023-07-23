Agriculture stakeholders meet with U.S. senator in Lubbock about farm bill priorities

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Agriculture stakeholders from the South Plains met with U.S. Senator John Cornyn Monday at the FiberMax Center for Discovery to discuss what needs to be in the 2023 Farm Bill.

The meeting covered a wide variety of topics from agriculture industries across the area.

The most common topic across the board was the need to raise base and reference prices that serve as safety nets for producers.

“This baseline obviously is way out of adjustment,” Walt Hagood with the Texas Farm Bureau said. “We need something more than what we have today.”

Hagood, alongside many other farmers, said inflation has taken a toll on business the last couple of years. They all agreed those prices aren’t adequate anymore and must be changed.

“The reference price for the seed cotton was relevant at the time of the 2018 Farm Bill, and may be relevant as recent as three years ago, but increase cost of production ahs made it not effective,” Martin Stoerner with Plains Cotton Growers said.

Stoerner said prices were OK when the last bill was passed five years ago. Senator Cornyn said lawmakers will have to do their best to make sure what is passed will still be relevant in five years. If inflation does take a toll on farmers again during that time, he said there’s no reason it can’t be revisited later if necessary.

“There’s no requirement that congress not come back and addres other needs in the interim during the five-year farm bill,” Senator Cornyn said. “So, there’s no prohibition against us doing that.”

There was a lot of talk at the roundtable discussion about disaster programs and crop insurance for when things go awry. Senator Cornyn said he stands with farmers on crop insurance.

“We know that Mother Nature can be fickle, and that so many of these folks depend on that safety net in order to be able to continue to do what they do,” Senator Cornyn said.

He adds that the farm bill should include sufficient funds built into it that cover when emergencies happen, and pass extra ad hoc programs when needed.

As for our ranchers, Joe Leathers with the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association does not want a separate livestock chapter added into the farm bill because of the possibility of extra regulation. Senator Cornyn said he took note of that and will always keep an eye out for extra red tape.

“I’m going to be doing everything I can to eliminate some of that red tape and regulation, not add to it,” Senator Cornyn said.

Ranchers are pushing for more funding and research into the shelf-life and storage of vaccines in a vaccine bank section of the farm bill.

“If we were to have a disease outbreak of foot and mouth disease it would take several weeks for them to charge that vaccine in order to get it out for the amount of cattle it would be,” Leathers said.

Leathers explained it’s crucial to be proactive, like with a vaccine bank, when it comes to diseases because it could be detrimental across the cattle industry.

“Thousands of cattle that are quarantined - it affects our markets, it affects the number of cattle that goes to the consumer,” Leathers said.

Ranchers and farmers agree free trade is important for producers because a lot of U.S. products, like cotton from Lubbock, goes overseas.

The current farm bill expires Sept. 30.

