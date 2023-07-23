Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Hobbs murder suspect arrested in Seminole

Seminole police patch (Source: Facebook)
Seminole police patch (Source: Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - A murder suspect is behind bars in Gaines County after being arrested on an unrelated charge in Seminole on Saturday morning.

Seminole police tell us officers were dispatched to the 300 block of SW 15th a little before 3 a.m. after a report of a suspicious person looking in vehicles.

17-year-old Jose Santiago Briones Jr. was arrested and charged with public intoxication, but a warrant check revealed he was wanted for murder in Hobbs, New Mexico.

He is now in the Gaines County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother wants an apology from LPD after watching video of daughter's arrest
KCBD Investigates: Mother wants apology from LPD after seeing video of daughter’s arrest
One woman was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries after she was hit by a truck in the...
Woman injured, struck by vehicle in parking lot of Christian bookstore
20 people are behind bars and seven people are on the run after a multi-agency drug, gun bust...
KCBD Investigates: 20 people in custody after large drug, gun bust in south Lubbock
Lawyers allege the school fired McDorman because his belief in accepting all LGBTQ+ people...
Civil rights complaint accuses City of Lubbock of discriminatory zoning
Another rider was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, one of three...
Rider seriously injured in motorcycle accident at 4th & Toledo Saturday night

Latest News

Senator Cornyn hosts roundtable discussion with agriculture stakeholders about farm bill...
Agriculture stakeholders meet with U.S. senator in Lubbock about farm bill priorities
Tharon Drake inspires kids and adults at the Center of Recreational Excellence or C.O.R.E...
Hobbs coach Tharon Drake uses personal challenge to inspire others
Another rider was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, one of three...
Rider seriously injured in motorcycle accident at 4th & Toledo Saturday night
One woman was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries after she was hit by a truck in the...
Woman injured, struck by vehicle in parking lot of Christian bookstore