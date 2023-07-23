Hobbs murder suspect arrested in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - A murder suspect is behind bars in Gaines County after being arrested on an unrelated charge in Seminole on Saturday morning.

Seminole police tell us officers were dispatched to the 300 block of SW 15th a little before 3 a.m. after a report of a suspicious person looking in vehicles.

17-year-old Jose Santiago Briones Jr. was arrested and charged with public intoxication, but a warrant check revealed he was wanted for murder in Hobbs, New Mexico.

He is now in the Gaines County Detention Center.

