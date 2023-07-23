Community Coverage Tour
Thunderstorm Potential Overnight

By Collin Mertz
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms possible this evening for our area, with our northern and northwestern counties expecting potential severe threats. Threats include wind gusts up to 60 mph, and hail up to an inch.

Storm Outlook Tomorrow
Storm Outlook Tomorrow(KCBD)

Clouds move in this evening, along with some isolated storms quickly grouping into more organized pockets. These will roll through in the evening and overnight hours with some lingering showers and storms leftover Sunday morning. Temps tonight drop to the 60s and low 70s, with pockets of cooler temps where rain falls.

High Temps Tomorrow
High Temps Tomorrow(KCBD)

Highs tomorrow range the mid-to-upper 90s. The start of the work week sees highs jump to the 100s, a trend that will continue through most of the work week, only dropping back to the upper 90s again on Friday.

