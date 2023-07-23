Tractor Jubilee and Parade just over a month away in Hereford

HEREFORD, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - It’s time to register your classic tractor, or food or merchandise booth in the third annual Deaf Smith Historical Society Tractor Jubilee and Parade planned for Saturday, August 19 in Dameron Park in Hereford.

Agriculture-related floats are welcome to join the parade. Vendors are invited to set up at Dameron Park alongside the tractors for the festivities following the parade. Visit the Museum at 400 Sampson Street or call 806-363-7070 to register by August 17.

The Tractor Parade and Jubilee is a tribute to local agriculture, providing an opportunity to view the iconic iron plow horses dating across decades that helped to make the High Plains a vast agricultural area.

This year’s event will include horses and mules in the 10 a.m. parade that will kick off activities. The parade will travel the traditional route via East Park Avenue and Main Street.

Pedal tractors powered by vigorous youngsters will be in the caravan.

Lana Bass, director of the Deaf Smith County Museum, says nominations are underway for a new Farmer of the Year Award to be presented by the Deaf Smith Historical Society in an important addition to the event.

“Our community is built upon agriculture. We will salute an outstanding individual in agriculture with the Farmer of the Year Award. Nominations can be made by the community, and forms can be picked up at the museum,” Mrs. Bass said.

Prizes for the Most Unique and Oldest tractors, as well as for the tractor owner who travels the greatest distance to participate will be awarded.

The Deaf Smith Historical Society will conduct raffles throughout the day with tickets available at a booth in the park on event day, and in advance at the Deaf Smithsonian.

Top raffle prize is a $200 meat pack from Beef Capital of the World Fine Meats.

The Historical Society will be selling T-shirts, cookbooks, copies of Deaf Smith County, the Land and Its People, and baked goods.

A disc jockey will spin music during the day.

Activities for youngsters will include bouncy houses, face painting, hay rides and a scavenger hunt. Local artist Darla Parks is designing a picture booth setting for fun photo opportunities.

A cornhole game is also planned.

Food trucks and vendors offering a wide variety of food items and wares will be arrayed in and adjacent to the park.

The Tractor Jubilee and Parade is a throwback to the cherished community tradition of drawing county residents to a summertime jubilee event in Dameron Park prior to the resumption of school classes.

Local civic clubs and organizations will raise funds with booths for food and games.

Viewing and hearing classic tractors in Dameron Park will be a highlight of the day. Visiting with tractor owners, eyeing fine restoration work on many models, and appreciating the purr of heritage machines has highlighted the event since the first Tractor Jubilee held in 2019.

The Panhandle Antique Tractor Association will be among Tractor Jubilee participants.

Those with classic or antique tractors and those planning a booth are encouraged to call the Deaf Smith County Historical Museum immediately at 806-363-7070. There is a fee for all vendors, and vendors can sign up in advance.

No registrations will be accepted after Aug. 17.

