Buffalo Springs Lake under boil water notice

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Buffalo Springs lake has been placed under a boil water notice.

The general manager announced the notice Monday afternoon after a water main break at 524 Comanche Dr.

Water services have been temporarily shut down from the original location of the break to 501 Comanche Dr. and 542 Comanche Dr. to 579 Comanche Dr.

Water for drinking, cooking and making ice must be boiled and cooled before consumption, according to the release. The water should be boiled for at least two minutes to remove harmful bacteria.

Authorities will send out a release when the notice is lifted.

