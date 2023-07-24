Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Bear destroys car’s interior

A bear breaks into a California car and causes significant damage. (Source: KMAX/KOVR/CNN)
By KMAX/KOVR staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - A California woman’s car falls victim to a bear-jacking.

Over the weekend, a four-legged, furry creature got into a woman’s vehicle and pretty much shredded the interior to bits.

“There’s my car with a bear inside of it. So fun,” Alejandra Hernandez said.

A trip to Tahoe took a wild turn.

Alejandra Hernandez/Victim

“And you always here about bears breaking into your cars or your cabin, but you just don’t think its going to happen to you!! Ha,” she said..

Oh, it happened to Hernandez, and she caught the whole thing on camera.

“This bear is absolutely destroying the inside of my car right now. Oh my gosh,” said Hernandez, a wedding content creator.

She was in Tahoe for a bachelorette party when the content turned from celebration to trepidation.

“I just saw it just clawing everything, using its teeth to rip everything off my door, was just watching it completely annihilate my car,” Hernandez said.

Police arrived to open the door with a rope, and the bear ran free.

As for the inside of Hernandez’s car, it was left barely recognizable, the bear leaving its bite marks and some other marks.

“Oh yeah, she’s just cleaning out the poop in my car ... the bear poop ... job well done,” Hernandez said. “My car smells atrocious. It is so bad.”

Despite the drama, Hernandez said she was able to drive her vehicle away.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries after she was hit by a truck in the...
Woman injured, struck by vehicle in parking lot of Christian bookstore
Sheriff Javier Salazar says the identity and gender of the person whose remains were found are...
Human remains found in luggage at Texas ranch
Another rider was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, one of three...
Rider seriously injured in motorcycle accident at 4th & Toledo Saturday night
Seminole police patch (Source: Facebook)
Hobbs murder suspect arrested in Seminole
FILE - Police were still looking for the gunman on Sunday.
Houston police say 5 people were wounded in a shooting at an after-hours nightclub

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Civil rights lawsuit filed against Lubbock, Frenship ISDs
Lubbock area schools
Civil rights lawsuit filed against Lubbock, Frenship ISDs claims racial and religious discrimination
A bear breaks into a California car and causes significant damage.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Bear destroys car's interior
File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks after a Federal Open Market Committee...
Key question as Federal Reserve meets: Can the central bank pull off a difficult ‘soft landing’?