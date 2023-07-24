Community Coverage Tour
Civil rights lawsuit filed against Lubbock, Frenship ISDs claims racial and religious discrimination

Lubbock area schools
Lubbock area schools(Frenship ISD, Lubbock ISD, Ralls ISD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock and Frenship ISDs are facing a lawsuit accusing both districts of civil rights violations.

A federal complaint filed last week claims Black children have been subjected to severe harassment, based on their race and religion. This includes racial slurs, bullying and noises such as whip cracking and monkey sounds, as they walk through the school.

The complaint also says one student called for violence against Jewish people and obtained signatures from other students.

The lawsuit says that school officials failed to take appropriate action to address the incidents and protect the children despite a zero tolerance policy.

The plaintiffs are seeking injunction, along with compensatory damages.

“Every child deserves a safe, equitable, discrimination-free, and embracing educational setting, and it is the responsibility of the school district to ensure that this is achieved through the application of humanity, civility and respect,” the complaint concluded.

Lubbock ISD and Frenship ISD have not released statements addressing these claims at this time.

