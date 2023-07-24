Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Deaf Black students graduate 70 years later because of segregation, discrimination

Gallaudet held a graduation ceremony for 23 Black students and four Black teachers 70 years...
Gallaudet held a graduation ceremony for 23 Black students and four Black teachers 70 years after they earned the right to graduate.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gallaudet University is the largest university for deaf students in the country.

In the 1950s, the Kendall School, a kindergarten through 12th grade school, operated on the Gallaudet campus.

The school was initially segregated, but after a number of court battles, the Kendall School established a division for Black deaf students.

The students were still treated differently, and despite attending class, they never received their diplomas.

Saturday, the university held a graduation ceremony for 23 Black students and four Black teachers, 70 years after they earned the right to graduate.

A handful of the students, as well as the descendants of the other students discriminated against, attended the ceremony.

The university issued a statement that said in part that Saturday’s event is a significant part of Gallaudet’s ongoing commitment to acknowledge and own its past racial and educational injustices.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries after she was hit by a truck in the...
Woman injured, struck by vehicle in parking lot of Christian bookstore
Sheriff Javier Salazar says the identity and gender of the person whose remains were found are...
Human remains found in luggage at Texas ranch
Another rider was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, one of three...
Rider seriously injured in motorcycle accident at 4th & Toledo Saturday night
FILE - Police were still looking for the gunman on Sunday.
Houston police say 5 people were wounded in a shooting at an after-hours nightclub
Seminole police patch (Source: Facebook)
Hobbs murder suspect arrested in Seminole

Latest News

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, the USS nuclear-powered submarine USS...
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
The numbers behind the top 10 most in-demand concerts of the summer
FILE - Standing with former Northwestern athletes, attorney Ben Crump speaks during a press...
First lawsuit filed on behalf of female Northwestern University athlete as hazing scandal widens
America Ferrera, from left, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig...
With ‘Barbie,’ Greta Gerwig breaks a box office record for female directors
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP...
Jury in Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial ends 1st day of deliberations in London