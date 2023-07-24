Community Coverage Tour
East Loop 289 safety project begins Monday

(KOSA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Transportation is ready to begin work on a $2.47 million project to make safety improvements to east Loop 289 in Lubbock, from the north Loop / I-27 interchange to the south Loop / I-27 interchange. The project will add more than 11 miles of cable median barriers, which are engineered to stop vehicles from crossing the median.

“Cable median barriers are designed to stop vehicles from crossing the open median and prevent the worst kinds of crashes, including head-on collisions,” said Joe Villalobos, P.E, TxDOT Lubbock Area engineer. “Over the last several years, TxDOT has been adding the cable barrier to divided highways across the South Plains in an effort to improve safety, reduce crashes and save lives.”

Project contractor, Massana Construction, Inc. from Frisco, TX, began placing work zone signage along the project limits this week and is scheduled to begin work on Monday, July 24.

“Drivers should anticipate various daily inside lane and shoulder closures, speed limits reduced to 55 mph and are advised to drive with caution when entering the work zone, slow down, pay attention and watch out for workers and equipment,” Villalobos said.

The project’s completion date is scheduled for spring 2024.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

