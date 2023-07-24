Community Coverage Tour
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Gloria

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Gloria, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old pitmix who’s been at the shelter for nearly a year.

She is super sweet and a huge cuddle bug. She loves meeting new people and wants to be friends with everyone she meets. She also does well with other dogs. Gloria is up to date on all her shots, is fixed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet July.

