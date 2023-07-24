Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Monday morning top stories: Civil rights lawsuit filed against Lubbock, Frenship ISDs

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Civil rights lawsuit filed against Lubbock, Frenship ISDs

Commissioners to discuss pay raises

  • Lubbock County Commissioners will meet today to discuss pay raises for all community employees and elected officials
  • That includes at 5% raise for county employees and a 2% raise for elected officials
  • Read more here: Lubbock County Commissioners propose pay raises

TxDOT cable barrier project begins today

DOJ threatens to sue Texas over barrier

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries after she was hit by a truck in the...
Woman injured, struck by vehicle in parking lot of Christian bookstore
Sheriff Javier Salazar says the identity and gender of the person whose remains were found are...
Human remains found in luggage at Texas ranch
Another rider was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, one of three...
Rider seriously injured in motorcycle accident at 4th & Toledo Saturday night
Seminole police patch (Source: Facebook)
Hobbs murder suspect arrested in Seminole
FILE - Police were still looking for the gunman on Sunday.
Houston police say 5 people were wounded in a shooting at an after-hours nightclub

Latest News

Lubbock area schools
Civil rights lawsuit filed against Lubbock, Frenship ISDs claims racial and religious discrimination
East Loop 289 safety project begins Monday
Head Coach Bear Chesley
Pigskin Preview: Loop Longhorns
It’s time to register your classic tractor, or food or merchandise booth in the third annual...
Tractor Jubilee and Parade just over a month away in Hereford