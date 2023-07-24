Monday morning top stories: Civil rights lawsuit filed against Lubbock, Frenship ISDs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Civil rights lawsuit filed against Lubbock, Frenship ISDs

A group of parents are suing the Lubbock and Frenship school districts for civil rights violations

The lawsuit accuses both districts of failing to address acts of racism and harassment against Black and Jewish children

Commissioners to discuss pay raises

Lubbock County Commissioners will meet today to discuss pay raises for all community employees and elected officials

That includes at 5% raise for county employees and a 2% raise for elected officials

TxDOT cable barrier project begins today

Drivers can expect lane closures and reduced speeds in the construction zone

The project is expected to be completed next spring

DOJ threatens to sue Texas over barrier

The federal government says Texas must develop a plan, today, to remove the buoy barrier from the Rio Grande or face legal action

The government says the barrier is illegal and inhumane

