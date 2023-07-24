Community Coverage Tour
Pigskin Preview: Loop Longhorns

By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOOP, Texas (KCBD) - The Loop Longhorns had a 7-3 playoff season a year ago.

This season there is plenty of excitement as they have a new indoor facility/weight room which Head Coach Bear Chesley says will help prepare them for what is ahead on the schedule:

Loop is in a tough District, but a competitive non-district slate will have them ready to battle for a playoff spot.

Head Coach Richard Jackson
Pigskin Preview: Cotton Center Elks
Head Coach Richard Jackson
Pigskin Preview: Cotton Center Elks