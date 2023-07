LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Silverton Owls had a strong 7-4 playoff season a year ago, up from 3-6 on 2021.

Head Coach Kevin Hurn hopes to keep that excitement going with a lot of key players returning.

The goal is a Gold Ball.

This team is humble and hungry to keep improving all season.

