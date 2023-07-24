Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Quiet, hot weather this week

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s with mostly clear skies. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday will be hot and in the triple digits for most of us. High temperatures will be near 102° here in Lubbock, with sunny skies. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Highs
Highs(KCBD)

Tuesday evening will be mostly clear, then it will become partly cloudy after midnight. South winds will be around 15 to 20 mph. Overnight temperatures will be near 75° across the area.

Wednesday will be hot as well with high temperatures near 102° again. Expect sunny skies for the day with southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, and gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday evening will be mostly clear and then become partly cloudy. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s, with south winds around 10 to 15 mph.

3 Day
3 Day(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Javier Salazar says the identity and gender of the person whose remains were found are...
Human remains found in luggage at Texas ranch
One woman was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries after she was hit by a truck in the...
Woman injured, struck by vehicle in parking lot of Christian bookstore
Another rider was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, one of three...
Rider seriously injured in motorcycle accident at 4th & Toledo Saturday night
FILE - Police were still looking for the gunman on Sunday.
Houston police say 5 people were wounded in a shooting at an after-hours nightclub
Seminole police patch (Source: Facebook)
Hobbs murder suspect arrested in Seminole

Latest News

This will be another scorcher of a day. Continue to practice heat safety.
Triple-Digit Heat Returns
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Monday, July 24
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Monday, July 24
Daybreak Today Weather - Monday, July 24