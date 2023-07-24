Quiet, hot weather this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s with mostly clear skies. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday will be hot and in the triple digits for most of us. High temperatures will be near 102° here in Lubbock, with sunny skies. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Highs (KCBD)

Tuesday evening will be mostly clear, then it will become partly cloudy after midnight. South winds will be around 15 to 20 mph. Overnight temperatures will be near 75° across the area.

Wednesday will be hot as well with high temperatures near 102° again. Expect sunny skies for the day with southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, and gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday evening will be mostly clear and then become partly cloudy. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s, with south winds around 10 to 15 mph.

3 Day (KCBD)

