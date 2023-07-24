Community Coverage Tour
With ‘Barbie,’ Greta Gerwig breaks a box office record for female directors

America Ferrera, from left, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig...
America Ferrera, from left, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Barbie' on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in London. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)(Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(AP) - “Barbie” didn’t just break the opening weekend record for 2023; It also shattered the first weekend record for a film directed by a woman.

With $162 million in ticket sales from North American theaters, according to studio totals Monday, “Barbie” catapulted past both “Captain Marvel,” which was co-directed by Anna Boden and opened to $153.4 million in 2019, and “Wonder Woman,” Patty Jenkins’ 2017 film that debuted to $103.3 million. Boasting a reported price tag of $145 million, “Barbie” also cost less to produce than “Captain Marvel” ($152 million) and “Wonder Woman” ($200 million).

Globally, it also far surpassed “Wonder Woman’s” debut with over $337 million versus $228.3 million, though “Captain Marvel’s” global launch was higher at $455 million.

“Barbie’s” debut is also significant because its audience was 65% women — not a surprise in and of itself, but as far as box office history is concerned, movies that open over $100 million often have a majority male audience (including both “Captain Marvel” and “Wonder Woman”). This, many have noted, is perhaps less a rule and more of a lack of big films that have been made and promoted with a blockbuster female audience in minds.

Gerwig co-wrote and directed “Barbie” which is intended to be the first of many Mattel-inspired spinoffs. And in just one weekend it’s already surpassed the domestic grosses her last two films, “Little Women,” which earned $108.1 million and “Lady Bird,” with $49 million.

Now it’s a question of how high “Barbie” can go and if it can outgross other top films directed by women. In North America, to get the No. 1 spot, “Barbie” will have to earn more than “Frozen II,” co-directed by Jennifer Lee, which tallied out with $477.4 million. “Captain Marvel” is in second place with $426.8 million.

