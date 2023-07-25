Community Coverage Tour
City of Lubbock: Live Music at Mahon Library this Saturday, July 29

City of Lubbock
City of Lubbock
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) -The Lubbock Public Libraries would like to invite the Lubbock community to enjoy live acoustic music with local musician Brandon Word at Mahon Library on Saturday, July 29, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Brandon Word will be playing in the Mahon Library’s designated cool down area that has been active throughout this hot summer. There will be free water, Wi-Fi, and charging stations available for citizens to utilize while enjoying his acoustic music.

The live music at Mahon Library will also be taking place during our monthly Friends of the Library Book Sale.

The Book Sale will be on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Friday is for Friends of the Library Members only, but you can join at the door for a small fee.

Saturday is open to the public and there is no charge to go down to the basement to shop. Community members can find books, movies, music, puzzles, games and more for incredibly low prices, with all of the proceeds going back into supporting the Lubbock Public Libraries.

Come join us for live acoustic music while shopping at the Friends of the Library Book Sale and enjoying our cool environment.

For more information, please call Mahon Library at 806-775-2835. Mahon Library is located at 1306 9th Street.

