Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Lubbock ISD to host annual Drive-Thru Registration event

Lubbock ISD
Lubbock ISD(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) -For families checking items off of their back-to-school list, Lubbock ISD is here to help! The district is hosting the fourth-annual Drive-Thru Registration event on Thursday, July 27 from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. at Monterey High School on 50th St. and Indiana Ave. to assist families with registration for the 2023-2024 school year.

District staff will be available to help families with the online registration process for new and existing families, required documentation, and answer questions about the upcoming school year. Interpretation services will be provided for Spanish-speaking and deaf or hard of hearing parents, guardians, and students.

Limited quantities of free school supplies are also available.

Why register now? Online registration eliminates the need for cumbersome paper enrollment packets and makes the process faster and more convenient. Registering early ensures your child’s schedule or classroom placement is ready for them on the first day of school. Even if you’ve been attending school in Lubbock ISD, it’s your RSVP for the new school year!

For families unable to attend Drive-Thru Registration, the Lubbock ISD Help Desk is available to help with registration questions at 806-219-0190.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Javier Salazar says the identity and gender of the person whose remains were found are...
Human remains found in luggage at Texas ranch
The Amber Alert issued for a Texas teen has been canceled.
Amber Alert for Texas teen canceled
WBU's Arturo Disla
Wayland Baptist’s Arturo Disla signs with Texas Rangers
Inmates being transported
Lubbock County Commissioners approve funds to move inmates to other counties due to overcrowding
This will be another scorcher of a day. Continue to practice heat safety.
Triple-Digit Heat Returns

Latest News

KCBD Newschannel 11 at noon-WX
19-year-old Ethan Isaiah Scott
Wolfforth man sentenced for killing 54-year-old with samurai sword
City of Lubbock
Patterson Branch Library to Host National Night Out Event
City of Lubbock
City of Lubbock: Live Music at Mahon Library this Saturday, July 29