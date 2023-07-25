Lubbock woman indicted for shooting at police

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The woman accused of shooting at Lubbock police last month is indicted on an aggravated assault against a public servant charge.

On June 25 just before 3 a.m., police were called to the area of 31st Street and Aberdeen Avenue, just west of Slide Road.

That’s where officers found 24-year-old Jewel Perez banging on the front door of a building.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, “Perez turned around when officers arrived, refused commands to drop the weapon and raised the firearm. Gunfire was exchanged between one officer and Perez.”

Perez was shot and taken to UMC with serious injuries. She recovered and was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center on July 6 and is being held on a $350,000 bond.

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.