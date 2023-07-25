Mothers Against Drunk Driving to hold “Walk like MADD” fundraiser

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mothers Against Drunk Driving will hold its signature fundraising event “Walk like MADD” to raise awareness and funds to eliminate drunk and drugged driving.

The event will take place Saturday, August 5th, at 10 a.m. at the Lubbock County Courthouse near the intersection of Broadway and Buddy Holly Ave.

The organization is more than half-way to its fundraising goal. So far it has brought in $7,975 of its $15,000 goal.

The organization hopes the annual event will help save the lives of victims of drunk driving like 19-year-old David Cochrane.

On June 30th, just before 10:00 p.m., officers were called to a crash near 34th and Quaker Avenue where they found Cochrane with serious injuries.

He was taken to UMC where he later died.

According to police, an SUV, driven by 28-year-old Joshuwa Apodaca, hit Cochrane’s motorcycle after attempting to make a turn failing to yield the right-of-way.

Apodaca was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center, charged with intoxication manslaughter.

You can donate to Madd’s mission here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.