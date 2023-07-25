Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Patterson Branch Library to Host National Night Out Event

City of Lubbock
City of Lubbock(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) -The Patterson Branch Library will host a National Night Out event on Tuesday, August 1, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. 

The goal of this event is to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while fostering a true sense of community.

There will be more than 60 incredible vendors and agencies including Team Bama, Maniac Game Shack, Science Spectrum, and many more!

The City of Lubbock Health Department will also be onsite to issue back-to-school immunizations.

Please join us and bring your family and friends for free games, food, entertainment, and more!

Patterson Branch Library is located at 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Javier Salazar says the identity and gender of the person whose remains were found are...
Human remains found in luggage at Texas ranch
The Amber Alert issued for a Texas teen has been canceled.
Amber Alert for Texas teen canceled
WBU's Arturo Disla
Wayland Baptist’s Arturo Disla signs with Texas Rangers
Inmates being transported
Lubbock County Commissioners approve funds to move inmates to other counties due to overcrowding
This will be another scorcher of a day. Continue to practice heat safety.
Triple-Digit Heat Returns

Latest News

19-year-old Ethan Isaiah Scott
Wolfforth man sentenced for killing 54-year-old with samurai sword
City of Lubbock
City of Lubbock: Live Music at Mahon Library this Saturday, July 29
City of Lubbock
City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation: National Night Out, August 1
KCBD News at Noon