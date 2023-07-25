Patterson Branch Library to Host National Night Out Event

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) -The Patterson Branch Library will host a National Night Out event on Tuesday, August 1, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

The goal of this event is to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while fostering a true sense of community.

There will be more than 60 incredible vendors and agencies including Team Bama, Maniac Game Shack, Science Spectrum, and many more!

The City of Lubbock Health Department will also be onsite to issue back-to-school immunizations.

Please join us and bring your family and friends for free games, food, entertainment, and more!

Patterson Branch Library is located at 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

