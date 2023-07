LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a playoff season, the Spur Bulldogs will be young in 2023 as 7 Seniors have graduated.

Head Coach Tate Clark begins his 8th year at the school and 6th as the Bulldogs Head Coach.

Spur hopes to compete in a tough District.

They look to grind every week and work to make the playoffs.

