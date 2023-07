LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The Valley Patriots missed the playoffs last year finishing up 6-4 so they’re hungry to get back to the postseason.

Expectations are always high in Valley.

Head Coach John Stanaland says 4 starters return on both sides of the ball.

Valley will look to stay healthy and make a run at a District Championship.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.